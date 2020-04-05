coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: How to virtually attend Palm Sunday mass

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In another historic move this year, Timothy Cardinal Dolan will hold a virtual Palm Sunday mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The mass will stream HERE on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Diocese of Brooklyn announced the Palm Sunday liturgy will air on the Diocese of Brooklyn's cable channel, NET TV, in seven languages.

The English celebration is at 11 a.m. and the Spanish mass begins at noon.

The live masses can also be viewed on the Diocese of Brooklyn's website.

