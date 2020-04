Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese - Live stream at 11:00 a.m.

Cable Provider Listings for 'Localish' Channel:

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will provide live coverage of Easter Mass this Sunday from the Diocese of Brooklyn.Sunday's mass will be streamed on abc7NY.com and our free news app starting at 11:00 a.m.You can also watch the mass on our 'Localish' channel - 7.2 over the air.Optimum: Channel 110Verizon FIOs: Channel 467Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240Comcast: Channel 790RCN: Channel 618The Brooklyn Diocese serves the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. It is presided by the seventh and current Bishop of Brooklyn, Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio.