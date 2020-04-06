coronavirus new york city

Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese - Live stream at 11:00 a.m.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will provide live coverage of Easter Mass this Sunday from the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Sunday's mass will be streamed on abc7NY.com and our free news app starting at 11:00 a.m.

You can also watch the mass on our 'Localish' channel - 7.2 over the air.

Cable Provider Listings for 'Localish' Channel:

Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240
Comcast: Channel 790
RCN: Channel 618

The Brooklyn Diocese serves the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. It is presided by the seventh and current Bishop of Brooklyn, Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthreligionhospitalcommunitynyc newseaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
St. Patrick's Cathedral's Easter Mass taking online approach
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
AccuWeather Alert" Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
2 LI doctors test combination drug therapy in fighting COVID-19
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Show More
Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
College student organizes drive-by Easter Bunny parade on LI
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
More TOP STORIES News