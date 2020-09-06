Reopen NY: COVID infection rate stays below 1 percent for 30 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6386623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the state's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 days -- or an entire month.The governor said that 0.85% of Saturday's tests were positive.Cuomo also announced that the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410, which is a new low since March 16."We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."There were nine COVID-19 deaths reported in New York on Saturday.Cuomo also announced the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,390 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Saturday. They found eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.