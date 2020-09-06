reopen ny

Reopen NY: COVID infection rate stays below 1 percent for 30 days

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the state's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 days -- or an entire month.

The governor said that 0.85% of Saturday's tests were positive.

Cuomo also announced that the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410, which is a new low since March 16.

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

RELATED | Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders

There were nine COVID-19 deaths reported in New York on Saturday.

Cuomo also announced the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,390 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Saturday. They found eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
NYC school year calendar has been released
List: When will NYC museums, cultural institutions reopen?
COVID Updates: Wastewater tests helping detect virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23-year-old officer dies in off-duty motorcycle accident
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
NYC school year calendar has been released
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
5-year-old honors sanitation workers during pandemic
Man, woman wanted in attack of MTA bus driver on break
Show More
Music, arts program hoping to build first youth center in Crown Heights
9 arrested during ongoing protests over Prude's death
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More TOP STORIES News