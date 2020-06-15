Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths drop to new lows once again

Hospitals reported 1,657 patients being treated for the virus while 23 new deaths were reported to the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's transmission rate of 0.78 remained the lowest in the nation.
Cuomo also announced that New York would extend open enrollment in the health exchange for an additional 30 days, through July 15.
Low-risk youth sports for regions in Phase 3 reopening can begin July 6. Those sports include baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Two spectators per child will be allowed at each event.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey is taking big steps forward as the state moves into stage two this week that will include outdoor dining and some indoor retail, but on Sunday the reopening of churches begins across the state.
Churches are opening their doors to parishioners for mass and services on Sunday, limiting to 50 people or 25 percent, whichever number is smaller. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Stage 2 of reopening begins across New Jersey on Monday.
SOCIAL DISTANCING REMINDER
Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night in the East Village, disregarding social distancing guidelines and not wearing face coverings - and drawing a social-media rebuke from the governor.
The gathering happened along a stretch of St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue in the East Village.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the incident via Twitter.
Don't make me come down there... https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020
POTENTIAL LARGE SPREAD IN US
Federal health officials are sounding the alarms about a potential large spread of the coronavirus as the CDC is predicting that as many as 25,000 Americans could die between now and July 4.
This coming as a new ABC News analysis finds that the number of daily deaths from the coronavirus is increasing in 13 states. The nation's leading infectious disease official continues to stress a cause and effect approach.
NEW TECHNOLOGY IN KILLING COVID-19 ON SUBWAY
New York City Transit officials demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains. The pilot is initially focused on identifying ways to eradicate COVID-19 in rolling stock, including car classes R188, R62, R46, R68, and R160 at Corona, Coney Island, Jamaica and Pelham Maintenance Shops.
CDC GUIDELINES FOR MASS GATHERINGS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced with the reality of much of the country's reopening, released guidelines for events and gatherings like weddings, concerts, festivals, parades and conferences.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING
Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.
