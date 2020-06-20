Coronavirus Updates: NYC businesses prep for Phase 2

Outdoor dining, salons, barbershops and in-store retail will be back in business.
Starting Sunday, visitors will be allowed inside nursing homes, assisted living facilities, dementia care homes and pediatric transitional care homes in New Jersey.
Personal care businesses can reopen on Monday, which include beauty salons and barber shops, along with nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops.
NEW YORK STATE
In an emotional, reflective, and short press conference, Gov. Cuomo looked back at the past 111 days in New York State and the fight against COVID-19.
Cuomo said the state has the lowest number of hospitalizations, lowest weekly infection rate, and lowest number of deaths, and even though New York City will be the last region to enter Phase 2 of reopening Monday, he warned that the pandemic is not over and New York still needs to be proactive.
Cuomo said that he thought of the past 111 days like climbing up a mountain -- 42 days up and 69 days on the other side. The governor insisted he is not leaving, just that his press conferences don't need to happen every day.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening Monday, as all three of the city's indicators remained well below their allowed thresholds.
Outdoor dining will be permitted during Phase 2, though restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing and will need to self certify to apply to reopen. A certification link is now posted on NYC.gov.
Playgrounds will reopen as Phase 2 begins Monday, though team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced hair salons and barbershops will reopen on Monday, but he reminded residents to have "common sense for the common good" and follow all of the rules and regulations.
Also, beginning Sunday, June 21, on Father's Day, New Jersey will allow visitors in designated outdoor spaces at nursing homes, assisted living residences, dementia care homes, pediatric transitional care homes, and comprehensive personal care homes.
There were 516 new positive COVID-19 test results for a statewide total of 168,496. Murphy said 37 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,835.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.
Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.
Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks
--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.
LONG ISLAND
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
Officials in Suffolk County say they are finding more and more PPE littered on the street. Legislators unanimously approved a bill that makes littering PPE a $250 fine.
BELMONT STAKES
Belmont Park is prepping for the Belmont Stakes Saturday, which for the first time in history will be the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the storied race will occur without fans. The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6. It has been second in the Triple Crown some years, but never first.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING
While most of people have been riding out the pandemic from the comfort of our own homes, some people in Queens haven't been so lucky. They've been forced out of their homes for months due to a situation that was out of their control. "They forgot about us and we're still here," Teri Cleveland said.
