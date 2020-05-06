coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Westchester County honors COVID-19 victims with 'Ribbons of Remembrance'

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A new memorial called "Ribbons of Remembrance" now stands at Lenoir Preserve overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades dedicated to Westchester County residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

"We need within our culture certain social points where we can come together," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. "We have all lost people that we know and love through this process.

Visitors will find the memorial a short walk away from the Lenoir Preserve parking lot in front of the Wightman Mansion.

Ribbons and permanent markers will be available at the memorial, and visitors are encouraged to write the name of someone they have lost on the ribbon and tie it to one of two trees or the rope structure.

"This is a chance to do something tangible to remember that person in those quiet moments, when it's you, the remembrance of your loved one and nature," Latimer said. "We are here near the eternal Hudson and eternal mountains in sky that (were) here before we got here and here long after we are gone. It's a way to remember that this people were once with us, important to us and we're not going to forget them."

Visitors are also asked to drop used permanent markers in the designated bin to be properly disinfected by parks staff.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countyyonkershealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19memorial
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Show More
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News