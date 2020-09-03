Long-standing event space closing for good due to COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6386623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A beloved event space in Queens that has been in business for nearly 70 years is closing due to the COVID pandemic.Riccardo's by the Bridge announced Wednesday that the venue will shut its doors for good."This decision has been extremely difficult to make, and is solely due to the various impacts of the COVID pandemic; if it were up to us we would cater your special events forever," restaurant president Anthony Corbisiero wrote. "But after reviewing all options and weighing all known factors, there is simply no realistic path forward given all of the unknowns: when we might reopen and, even then, the anticipated City, State and Federal restrictions that will most definitely be placed on such a reopening."The event space hosted weddings, funerals, reunions, holidays, dances and more, and Corbisiero said the Riccardo family "was there to share in the highs and lows and in-betweens with your families."Its guiding principle was to make sure "your elegant affair does not have to cost a fortune."Tony Bennet once worked as a singing waiter at the long-standing venue.