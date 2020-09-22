Coronavirus

COVID Updates: US nears 200k deaths, some CT universities cancel spring break

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is nearing 200,000 dead in the United States. Some public health experts fear infections could spike this fall and winter, perhaps even doubling the death count by the end of the year.

Meantime, spring break at Connecticut's four state universities was canceled and several public schools around the state were closed Monday because of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system, said Monday that spring break, originally scheduled for March 15 to March 21, has been canceled at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

The start date for the spring semester at the four universities has also been pushed back one week later to Jan. 26.

What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

Here are more of today's headlines:



1st day of remote learning in New York City
Roughly 90,000 New York City school students returned to the classroom for in-person learning Monday, but for everyone else, it was an experiment in remote learning.

NJ child care assistance
The New Jersey Department of Human Services opened up the window for a new COVID-19 child care tuition assistance program. Families with children ages 5-13 and incomes of up to $75,000 a year can apply online at https://www.childcarenj.gov/.

CDC removes airborne COVID transmission statement, cites error
The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads, then removed the new guidance Monday saying it was posted in error. The document said person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing is the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets, but the agency then said there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough -- droplets that linger in the air -- are of concern.

Low-risk high school sports resume in NY
Low-risk high school sports across New York resumed Monday, including field hockey, tennis, soccer, cross country, and swimming. They can practice and begin playing. Meanwhile, high-risk sports including football, wrestling, rugby, and hockey are allowed to practice, but cannot begin competition.
EMBED More News Videos

High-risk sports can resume practice, but not competition.


Majority of Americans report no confidence in Trump when it comes to safety of COVID-19 vaccine
A poll by ABC News/Ipsos shows the majority of Americans do not trust President Donald Trump to confirm the safety of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 69 percent of people surveyed did not trust the president to vouch for the safety of a vaccine. Sixteen percent of those said their confidence level was "not so much;" while 53 percent said it was "none at all."

Some students in NYC head back to school
The first day of school is in-person for just 90,000 students in New York City's Pre K, 3-K, and special education schools. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a total of 734 schools are opening open for in-person learning this week. 1,050 community based early childhood education programs also begin. Learning bridges also began on Monday. This involves 3600 preschoolers in the program at the beginning, and families can continue to apply as seats open up.
"Those 90,000 plus students still are the largest number of students starting in person anywhere in the country," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told Eyewitness News Monday morning. "So it's important for us to get it right. And it's important for us to make sure everyone is safe and secure as they start in-person learning."

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.



MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomodisneydisney world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC Back to School: Here's who resumed in-person learning Monday
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Star John David Washington talks 'Tenet' on the big screen
COVID Updates: NY marks lowest 1-day death toll since start of pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Long Island beachgoers
NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: FDNY
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild start to fall
DA seeking Trump's taxes cites 'mountain' of allegations
Father shares emotional plea over death of 1-year-old son
Show More
Where can you find the best 'leaf-peeping' this fall?
Arrest made in physical, verbal attack on Black jogger
Residents win lawsuit to keep jail out of Manhattan
NYPD officer accused of spying, arrested for allegedly acting as agent of China
'From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering RBG'
More TOP STORIES News