The Countdown: Expert digs deeper into charges against Alec Baldwin

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into the shocking news that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged in connection with the deadly shooting on a movie set.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," officials said Thursday.

Sadly, this is nowhere near the first time someone has lost their life on a movie set in the U.S. Since 1990, it's happened at least 43 times, and more than 150 people have suffered life-altering injuries while filming.

But far more rare are the circumstances we're seeing this time with charges as serious as involuntary manslaughter.

The nature of that crime varies from state to state, though, so investigative reporter Kristin Thorne sat down with defense attorney and legal expert David Schwartz in order to better understand the magnitude of the news.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

US reaches debt ceiling set by Congress

The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government open and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default.

Santos' alleged lie to veteran prompts new action from LI officials

While George Santos is accused of stealing money from a disabled veteran, a Nassau County legislator is working to right one of the wrongs allegedly committed by the embattled congressman. On Thursday, officials announced a new fundraiser to raise $3,000 for the animal charity Paws of War.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

