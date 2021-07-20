coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: RWJ Barnabas fires 6 workers who did not get vaccinated

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
The Year Everything Changed: The Road Ahead - Part 1

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A hospital in New Jersey says it fired six high-ranking workers for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate.

RWJ Barnabas Health says six staff members at the supervisor level refused to comply with the hospital's vaccine mandate.

Back in May, the health care provider announced its policy requiring that all team members at the supervisory level or above complete their course of vaccinations by the end of June.

ALSO READ | More mass vaccination sites close, mayor says no to mask mandate
Diana Rocco has the latest on COVID in New York City and the mayor's update on mask guidance.



They say the employees did not receive medical or religious exemptions or a deferral.

Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

