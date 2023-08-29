Marcus Solis speaks to Sal Forte about his recover following a crane accident in Westchester County.

Tower crane technician released from hospital after crushing both legs in White Plains

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- A tower crane technician is back home after he was released from the hospital Tuesday morning following a terrifying accident in Westchester County.

Exclusive Eyewitness News video showed the difficult process of lowering the man some down 200 feet to get him aid. It took nearly an hour.

Sal Forte had been atop a massive apartment building in downtown White Plains when he suffered what firefighters call a crushing injury.

Both of his legs were broken 20 days ago.

He had to be strategically and gently lowered some 200 feet.

Forte walked out of Westchester Medical Center to the applause of doctors, nurses, and physical therapists who helped get him back on his feet.

"It was definitely hard at first, but the PT and OT members here are amazing and we went right through the process and I'm doing alright. It's going to be a lengthy recovery after this, but they got me on the right track," Forte said.

"Everything that was proposed, whether it was his first steps, or ascension of stairs, or walking on outdoor graded surfaces like you saw here today, he practiced everything," said Richard Glover, Physical Therapist.

Forte will now move on to outpatient therapy closer to his home in Dutchess County.

