6 injured in 'car-to-car' shooting along San Francisco's Embarcadero, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- The occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire as they raced through the streets of San Francisco on Sunday, leaving people injured by gunshots and flying glass along a mile-long path near the Embarcadero, police said.

Six people were injured during the "car-to-car" shooting, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said.

The injured included two people who were hit by gunfire, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. A 10-year-old was also hit by a vehicle as she walked a bike across a street and three other people were injured by flying glass, police said.

"It appears that this was an isolated incident," Scott said during a press conference. "And these individuals were targeting each other. We don't believe this was random at all."

The shooting began just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Beach and Stockton streets, Scott said. The intersection is about a block south of Pier 39, a popular tourist destination along the city's Embarcadero.

The vehicles -- a black SUV and white sedan -- then chased each other for about a mile, racing down the Embarcadero as the occupants exchanged gunfire, police said.

"And the cars basically drove very recklessly and chased each other while engaged in gunfire -- in exchange of gunfire -- until that incident concluded right behind me at Howard and the Embarcadero," Scott said.

Officers arrived within four minutes and nobody has yet been taken into custody, Scott said. He said he expects there will be "a lot" of video of the incident, including cellphone footage.

ABC News' Flor Tolentino and Amanda Morris contributed to this report.