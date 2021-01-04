coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City critical care nurse given first COVID vaccine in US gets second dose

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City frontline worker who was given the first COVID vaccine in the US received a second shot Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, the director of critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center (LIJ) in Queens, got the all-important second Pfizer dose to lock in immunity against the virus.

The second vaccination comes 21 days after her historic first shot. Lindsay received the first vaccine on December 14 with Governor Andrew Cuomo in attendance.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center got the first COVID-19 vaccine in NY.


Officials say the Pfizer vaccine has been deemed 95% effective after the second dose.

Lindsay received it at the hospital where she oversees all intensive care patients. The second dose of the vaccine was administered by Michelle Chester, DNP, Northwell Health's director of employee health services, the same clinician who gave the first shot seen round the world.

"I feel good," Lindsay said. "I don't feel any way different before I got it. I hope the vaccine is available to everyone as it was for me."

Northwell has inoculated more than 22,000 employees with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since mid-December.

The second rounds aren't just happening in New York City, but across the Tri-State area.

In an ambitious plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio is hoping to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of the month, even though all of the vaccination centers haven't been set up yet and the city doesn't even have a million doses of the vaccine -- at least not yet.

The governor said his first priority is getting nursing homes vaccinated. The feds have ran that program and less than half received their first does.

Now the state's jumping in to speed up the process, wanting all nursing home residents and staff to have the first doses.

Cuomo also said hospitals need to do a better job of managing the vaccine. Some are performing better than others, with New York City Health and Hospitals being at almost the bottom of the list in the amount of vaccinates distributed.

Moving forward, hospitals can face fines of up to $100,000 for not handing them out in a timely manner.

"I need them to take personal responsibility for their hospitals," Cuomo said. "This is a management issue of the hospitals. They have to move the vaccine and they have to move the vaccine faster."

NewYork-Presbyterian has handed out the most doses in the state for its size, while NYC Health and Hospitals and Westchester Medical Center have distributed the fewest: 31 and 32%.

MORE NEWS | Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News
EMBED More News Videos

Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityvaccinescoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfedexunited airlines
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
COVID Live Updates: US reports record of nearly 300K coronavirus cases
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in NYC
Dog rescued from 'suspicious' vehicle with apparent hoax device at NYC mall
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
More groups of health care workers now eligible for COVID vaccine
Show More
Man in custody after wild spree with tree branch
NJ hospital workers getting 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
NCAA to play all March Madness games in Indiana in 2021
More TOP STORIES News