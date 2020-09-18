up close

Last day as NYC sanitation commissioner for Kathryn Garcia, resigning for mayoral bid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the last day on the job for New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

A special walkout ceremony will be held Friday at the DSNY headquarters to mark the occasion.


Garcia announced her resignation earlier this month as she eyes a possible run for mayor.

She became sanitation commissioner in 2014 and has been responsible for an overhaul of the department focused on climate change and zero waste goals.
Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Garcia for her service and wished her well.
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio comments on Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia's resignation.



In a recent episode of Up Close, Garcia talked about her potential run.


Garcia started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department.

It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.

Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcia is one of three de Blasio administrators looking at running for mayor. There's also former Counsel Maya Wiley and former Veteran Affairs Commissioner Loree Sutton.

Scott Stringer also announced a run, but a few other big names are still mulling a run including Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.


WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york cityeducationschoolcoronavirusup closepoliticsmayor bill de blasioonline learningcovid 19 pandemicsanitation workercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Stringer runs for NYC mayor; Trump downplaying COVID-19?
NYC Sanitation chief resigning for mayoral bid, comptroller also running
Up Close: Sanitation Commissioner talks run for NYC mayor
Up Close: Conventions, politics and COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Brooklyn
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
Teachers say high school crawling with mice, roaches
AccuWeather: Cool, gusty winds
MTA says they've handed out 180,000 face masks since start of fine
8 suspects sought by NYPD in beating, bicycle theft
Police: Man drew large swastika, racist graffiti at NYU building
Show More
Man sought in string of knifepoint robberies in Bronx
COVID Updates: CT requiring face masks at day care
NYPD officers have controversial response when asked about masks
Tributes pour in for beloved 95-year-old MTA employee
Worker killed after fight with men on bikes at NYC golf course
More TOP STORIES News