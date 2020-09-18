Last day as NYC sanitation commissioner for Kathryn Garcia, resigning for mayoral bid

A special walkout ceremony will be held Friday at the DSNY headquarters to mark the occasion.
Garcia announced her resignation earlier this month as she eyes a possible run for mayor.
She became sanitation commissioner in 2014 and has been responsible for an overhaul of the department focused on climate change and zero waste goals.
Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Garcia for her service and wished her well.
In a recent episode of Up Close, Garcia talked about her potential run.
Garcia started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department.
It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.
Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcia is one of three de Blasio administrators looking at running for mayor. There's also former Counsel Maya Wiley and former Veteran Affairs Commissioner Loree Sutton.
Scott Stringer also announced a run, but a few other big names are still mulling a run including Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
