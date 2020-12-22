Health & Fitness

Santa Claus granted NY COVID quarantine travel waiver for Christmas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking steps to ensure Santa Claus is able to travel around the state this Christmas Eve.

Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health has granted Santa a waiver to travel to New York for Christmas.

"Santa Claus asked for an exception for the 14-day quarantine requirement, because it would be impractical for him to be in the state and then quarantine and still get all his gifts delivered on time," Cuomo said. "We normally do not do waivers of quarantine...but DOH has been considering it for the past few days, and they have actually granted the request."

TRENDING | Caught on camera: Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
EMBED More News Videos

See the moment chaos involving a raccoon, a dog and a Christmas tree unfolded in the middle of the night.


While the state has granted the waiver, however, Santa will be required to wear a mask this year.

"I think you will still be able to recognize him even though he'll be wearing a mask, because he does have a fairly distinct outfit that he wears plus his body style is fairly distinct," Cuomo said. "So I don't think there will be any issue in identifying Santa this year. He'll be able to do his job, but do it safely because he'll be wearing a mask."

ALSO READ | Letters to North Pole reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkandrew cuomosanta claustravelcoronaviruschristmascoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
2 people exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of NY/Newark
Show More
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
More TOP STORIES News