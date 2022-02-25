new york lottery

Uniondale man wins $10 million on New York Lottery scratch-off for the second time

UNIONDALE, New York (WABC) -- One Uniondale man struck gold this week with a huge scratch-off game win, and its not the first time he's done it either.

Juan Hernandez claimed his $10 million top prize on Tuesday after playing the New York Lottery's $10 million deluxe scratch-off game.

But Hernandez said he's, "still trying to spend the $10,000,000" that he won back in 2019.



That time Hernandez lucked out after playing the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off game.

His most recent ticket was purchased at a Hempstead Stop & Shop located at 150 Fulton Avenue.

Hernandez opted to receive his winnings in a single lump sum-- a cool $6,510,000.

As of tonight, there are three $10 million top prizes left on the deluxe scratch-off game.

