NYPD enacts emergency rule enforcing Times Square as a gun free zone ahead of new NY gun law

NYC council to define Time Square as a "sensitive place" ahead of new New York state conceal carry gun law

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams will address public safety on Wednesday ahead of the new gun laws going into effect in New York state.

That new concealed carry law bans guns in a variety of sensitive places and that will soon include Times Square.

The boundaries will extend from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue and from West 40th Street to West 53rd Street.

"Times Square is back to pre-pandemic pedestrian crowding," said Tom Harris, president of Times Square Alliance during Tuesday's hearing. "Given the high and continuously growing levels of foot traffic, we appreciate the state's recognition as a very dense area deserving an extra layer of public safety protection."

Signage will be posted along those boundaries and within Times Square saying guns are prohibited in the area.

"For Times Square specifically, the law requires signage in the designated zone, it is clear and conspicuous," said Robert Barrows, Executive Director, NYPD Legal Operations and Projects. "I do have a copy of the signage, what that will look like, the signage will be placed at every entry point in the zone, there will be two signs on each side. This will be temporary, more permanent signage will be installed, if as expected, this bill becomes law, that is another opportunity I think to educate our officers as well because precinct personnel and Manhattan south personnel will start installing these signs by September 1."

New York City Council debated the rollout and enforcement of the plan on Tuesday, as well as which parts of Times Square, will be off limits to the concealed carrying of guns.

Some committee members questioned the transparency of the changes to the law ahead of it going into effect.

"I feel it's not advertised enough right now that in September, some people may have concealed weapons and get caught up in something that if they would've known in advance," Council Member Darlene Mealy said.

The changes to the law follow the Supreme Court's decision in June that struck down the century-old permit process in place in New York state but allowed restrictions in certain areas near schools, government buildings, and polling places.

"I'm not hearing PSAs, I'm not hearing commercials," City Council member Rita Joseph said. "What if I'm the average gun-carrying person, and I don't have access to the internet?"

The state has already permitted firearms to be barred in the "area commonly known as Times Square," as part of its Concealed Carry Improvement Act, but officials left it up to the city to determine precise boundaries.

The area only applies outdoors, not inside buildings, though some buildings are already defined as sensitive locations under state law, including houses of worship, polling sites, schools, daycares, and Broadway theaters.

Police officials say the department has a targeted education campaign, reaching out to licensed gun owners or applicants who will be impacted.

Officials also say the NYPD will be able to enforce the new gun-free zone without additional officers, technology, data collection, or checkpoints.

Ahead of the new law, which also includes new background checks for gun purchases, there has been a surge in gun applications.

The NYPD said it has received an additional 1,100 handgun applications since the Supreme Court ruling.

The legislation is expected to be challenged in court.

Council members, meanwhile, said that in the future, there could be additional designated sensitive areas.

