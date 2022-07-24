subway crime

Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman inside Carroll Gardens subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Brooklyn subway station

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Photos were released of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in a Brooklyn subway station Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old woman was walking through the Caroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, according to police.

He put his hand over the woman's mouth and grabbed her butt and genital area, according to police.



The woman struggled and was able to scream for help causing the suspect to let her go and flee.



The suspect is described by police as approximately 25 years old, thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, a mustache, and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carroll gardensbrooklynsubway crimesuspect imagessexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY CRIME
Man spit on, attacked with expandable baton on NYC subway
Convictions tossed for 3 in 1995 NYC subway token booth arson murder
15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen
Teen fatally stabbed on Upper Manhattan subway platform
TOP STORIES
3 men rushed to hospital in NYC triple shooting
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
AccuWeather Alert: Near record heat
Boil Water Advisory lifted for several New Jersey towns
Scooter riding suspects wanted for robbery spree
2 men wanted for striking traffic agent with car
Show More
Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer
Video: Hit-and-run suspects rob victim twice before fleeing the scene
NJ ceremony to honor officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection
NYC Triathlon kicks off amid concerns over extreme heat
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
More TOP STORIES News