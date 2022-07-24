Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman inside Carroll Gardens subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12060369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Photos were released of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in a Brooklyn subway station Saturday morning.A 20-year-old woman was walking through the Caroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, according to police.He put his hand over the woman's mouth and grabbed her butt and genital area, according to police.The woman struggled and was able to scream for help causing the suspect to let her go and flee.The suspect is described by police as approximately 25 years old, thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, a mustache, and a goatee.He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------