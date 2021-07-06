Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in Central Park

The theatrical program will limit capacity to 1,000 audience members at the Delacorte Theater beginning Tuesday.
The outdoor theater normally seats 1,800.
This season, theatergoers will enjoy "Merry Wives," a fresh and joyous adaptation by Jocelyn Bioh of Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor."
The show will run from July 6 to Sept. 18, three weeks longer than originally scheduled.
All theatergoers over the age of two must wear masks and either provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test.
Tickets to Shakespeare in the Park are still free and limited to two per person, but there will be no in-person lines this year.
Tickets will be distributed through "an advanced digital lottery" on Goldstar.
The public theater could modify capacity limits in the future.
The New York City tradition was started back in 1954 by the Public Theater.
The plays had to switch to radio last summer due to the pandemic.
