Coronavirus Update New York City: Shakespeare in the Park returning this summer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Shakespeare in the Park is returning this summer following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the free outdoor series returning to the Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park in July.

The company will stage "Merry Wives," a 12-actor, intermission-free version of "The Merry Wives of Windsor," adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.

It will have an eight-week run starting on July 6, rather than the usual two-play season starting in May.

As of now, the 2,000 seat Delacorte Theater can only admit 500 people, if they are tested.

The production will be set in Harlem, with the character Falstaff as an African-American seeking to woo two married women who are immigrants from West Africa.

The show will run through August 29.

Merry Wives will be "a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality," the Public Theater said.

The performance schedule, safety precautions, and ticket distribution will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE for more information.

