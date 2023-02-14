Man in silver sedan shot 2 people in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man fired multiple shots from a car while driving down a residential street in Brooklyn striking two people late Tuesday morning.

A 58-year-old man and a 16-year-old were standing at the intersection of Bradford Street and Pitkin Avenue when the suspect rolled up in a silver sedan and fired multiple shots, according to police.

After firing the shots, the suspect fled on foot down Georgia Avenue.

The older victim was shot in the left arm while the teen was shot in the back.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

The suspect was described to police as a Black male wearing a blue jacket, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood