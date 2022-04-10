Double shooting in Crown Heights building lobby leaves one man dead, another in hospital

The men were inside the lobby of a building on Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 1:00 a.m. Saturday when they were shot.
Video is from previous coverage
Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Alves was shot in the head, while a 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and grazed by a bullet on the ear.
EMS transported both men to Kings County Hospital where the 38-year-old was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old man is in stable condition.
Police are still investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests at this time.
Investigators say the suspect is a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
