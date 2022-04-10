gun violence

Double shooting in Crown Heights building lobby leaves one man dead, another in hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

2 men hospitalized, 1 critical after being shot in Brooklyn building lobby

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot in a building lobby in Brooklyn and one of them has died from his injuries.

The men were inside the lobby of a building on Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 1:00 a.m. Saturday when they were shot.


Video is from previous coverage

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Alves was shot in the head, while a 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and grazed by a bullet on the ear.



EMS transported both men to Kings County Hospital where the 38-year-old was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old man is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests at this time.


Investigators say the suspect is a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old in custody in shooting outside Bronx school that killed teen, wounded 2 others
EMBED More News Videos

Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklyngun violencedouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
2 men hospitalized, 1 critical after being shot in building lobby
Mayor Adams meets with family 12-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn
2 brothers in police custody in Bronx shooting of 61-year-old woman
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Bronx teen
Police fire shots at suspect along Brooklyn highway
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus
Former boyfriend of hospital employee arraigned on murder charges
Show More
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Police looking for 2 men who stole watch from woman at gunpoint
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
More TOP STORIES News