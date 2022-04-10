Double shooting in Crown Heights building lobby leaves one man dead, another in hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot in a building lobby in Brooklyn and one of them has died from his injuries.The men were inside the lobby of a building on Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 1:00 a.m. Saturday when they were shot.Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Alves was shot in the head, while a 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and grazed by a bullet on the ear.EMS transported both men to Kings County Hospital where the 38-year-old was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old man is in stable condition.Police are still investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests at this time.Investigators say the suspect is a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.There's no word on what led to the shooting.