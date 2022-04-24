1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Cypress Hills

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11783904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has died after a shooting in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn.Shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the Van Siclen Avenue J subway station striking two people.A 38-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.And a 62-year-old man was struck in the hand. He is in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.Police said the prep may have fled on a red motorcycle.The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.----------