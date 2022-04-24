gun violence

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has died after a shooting in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the Van Siclen Avenue J subway station striking two people.



A 38-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And a 62-year-old man was struck in the hand. He is in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.

Police said the prep may have fled on a red motorcycle.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

