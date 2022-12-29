1 man shot dead, 3 injured at vigil for gun violence victim in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A vigil for a man senselessly shot to death was interrupted by more gun violence Wednesday night.

Family and neighbors were mourning the loss of 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez who was fatally shot in front of a deli on East Tremont in Crotona.

The vigil was about a block away from where Gonzalez was fatally shot.

A gunman open fired into the crowd of mourners striking four men.

The 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other three victims were also transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are reviewing the video released of the suspect who shot Gonzalez to see if the two fatal shootings are connected.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip