Police searching for 2 suspects that open fired on Harlem street in middle of the day

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people wanted for a shooting in the middle of the day on a busy Harlem street.
Video shows one of them open fire from behind a car on 130th Street at someone on a Citi bike.
That cyclist just narrowly avoided being hit.
Police say both suspects fired their weapons repeatedly before running away.
Luckily no one was hurt.
