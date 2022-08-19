Police searching for 2 suspects that open fired on Harlem street in middle of the day

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people wanted for a shooting in the middle of the day on a busy Harlem street.

Video shows one of them open fire from behind a car on 130th Street at someone on a Citi bike.

That cyclist just narrowly avoided being hit.

Police say both suspects fired their weapons repeatedly before running away.

Luckily no one was hurt.

