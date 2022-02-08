Mount Vernon High School locked down after shots fired outside of school

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Students at a Mount Vernon high school are the latest to experience gun violence near campus.Mount Vernon High School went on lockdown Monday afternoon after shots were fired just outside of the school.The incident happened half an hour before school dismissal.Police recovered three shell casing outside of the school.No injuries have been reported at this time and local, county and federal officers are still investigating at this time.Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.----------