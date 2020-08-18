Search on for shooter after 4 shot in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon when a suspect fired into a crowd.

At least four men were shot in the rear of 34-03 21st Street, near the Ravenswood Houses, just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old was shot in the head, a 17-year-old was shot in the back, a 19-year-old was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was also shot, but it is unclear where.

All of the victims are stable except for the 21-year-old.

The suspect exited his blue Jeep at fired at the crowd of people, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

