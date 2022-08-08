At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings

It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.

Investigators were called out to Monticello Avenue in the middle of the night Sunday where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where 46-year-old Keshean Nettles was pronounced dead.

The other victim is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

This was one of at least three reported overnight shootings in Jersey City.

No other information has been released.

