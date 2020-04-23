Coronavirus: 'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid COVID-19 pandemic

Music videos and original cast albums gives us a feel for what we're missing.
Really, it's enough to make a theater lover cry: tears for fears that Broadway may never be the same. So imagine how you'd feel if you were a performer about to make your Broadway debut.
"It is heartbreaking," Brenock O'Connor said. "I don't feel robbed, as such, because the world is burning."
O'Connor was speaking from London by way of a video conference with his co-star, Zara Devlin, who was talking from her family's home in Kildress, Northern Ireland.
They are just two in the large cast of "Sing Street," a musical based on the 2016 film with the same title about an Irish guy who forms a band to impress a mysterious, young woman back in the 1980s.
The stage version was well received Off-Broadway, so the production moved to the Lyceum Theater last month.
Minutes after the final rehearsal, the performers were told to go home.
"It was extremely disappointing," Devlin said. "But after five minutes, you realize what the bigger picture was and what the priority was, and that was to make sure that we were all healthy and that our audience would be healthy."
Before the shutdown, the ensemble managed to make a few music videos and record a cast album.
"It couldn't come at a better time, when we all need joy and positivity," Devlin said. "And this album is oozing with it."
All of which offers hope for the production's eventual Broadway opening.
"It's exactly the kind of story you'll want to see after a terrible life-changing event like this," O'Connor said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address