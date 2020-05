Coronavirus News: Six Flags Wild Safari drive-thru adventure opens

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari drive-thru experience will open to the public Saturday with new safety precautions.The new tour allows guests to slowly wind through a self-guided journey from the safety and privacy of their vehicles.Six Flags says the animals are visible from car windows, and the experience is contact-free.Advance tickets and reservations are required, and the experience will incorporate new safety procedures for both guests and team members.Six Flags said it would conduct temperature and health screenings daily and will require face masks and gloves for all employees.