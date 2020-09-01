Reopening New Jersey: Skiing is back at Big Snow American Dream in NJ

Big Snow, the indoor ski and snowboard center at the megamall, resumes operations Tuesday.
The reopening includes increased health and safety measures including limiting face- to- face interactions between employees and guests.
Face coverings and gloves are required for skiers and snowboarders.
"Skiing and snowboarding are great naturally socially distant recreation activities, and we are all very excited to be able to open Big SNOW for our guests again," said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales, SNOW Operating. "Our team has been working very hard these past few months to reinvent what the Big SNOW experience will look like in today's COVID world. I'm confident that our guests will see and feel the results of that work when they visit us, and we're looking forward to sharing the experience with them."
Finally, to keep Big SNOW safe for everyone, Big SNOW has introduced an increased focus on cleaning and sanitization in accordance with CDC and state health and safety guidelines.
All high-touchpoint areas including counters, handrails, restrooms, seating areas and rental equipment will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, though Big SNOW asks that guests make every effort to limit the amount of surfaces touched during their visit and make use of hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.
For the safety of all guests, groups on chair lifts will be limited to only those who have arrived together.
Additionally, Big SNOW asks that guests who are feeling sick, or have family members who have been sick, to please stay home.
Big SNOW American Dream features varied on-snow experiences within a 180,000 square foot, 16 story, climate-controlled ski slope.
It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop, a graduated degree of pitch ranging from 0% at the base to 26% at its steepest point and 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels to take advantage of all serviced by 4 surface and aerial lifts.
Also on September 1, gyms reopened with restrictions in New Jersey.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: