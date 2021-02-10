weather

More snow and bitter cold over the next few days

NYC will catch a break from the snow, but southern NJ could see a few inches on Wednesday night
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The relentless pattern of winter weather is showing no signs of letting up as we head into mid-February.

The first of several winter storms will miss most of the New York City metropolitan area outside of a few flurries or light snow on Wednesday night into Thursday, but parts of central and south New Jersey could receive a couple of inches.

Another system on Thursday night into Friday looks to stay even further south.

Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll be lucky to hit 30 degrees into early next week.

AccuWeather is watching another potential winter storm that could bring some snow or ice to the Tr-State on Sunday.

Yet another storm could form along the coast on Tuesday.

New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry, snowy pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

