How much snow fell, and what comes next

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 2-3 inches of snow fell overnight across parts of the Tri-State area, and there's more winter weather to come!New York City will miss out on one system on Thursday night into Friday, which is expected to stay well south of the area.Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll be lucky to hit 30 degrees into early next week.Another potential winter storm that could bring some snow or ice to the Tr-State on Sunday. Yet another storm could form along the coast on Tuesday.New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.Here's how much snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday across the region (from the National Weather Service)Fairfield County...Norwalk 2.8 in 0516 AM 02/11 PublicGreenwich 2.2 in 0600 AM 02/11 PublicBridgeport Airport 1.8 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS Obs3 SE Easton 1.5 in 0330 AM 02/11 PublicHudson County...Harrison 1.7 in 0414 AM 02/11 CO-OP ObserverHunterdon County...Readington Twp 2.3 in 0620 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterTewksbury Twp 1.8 in 0655 AM 02/11 PublicMercer County...Ewing 3.4 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS EmployeeEwing 3.2 in 0500 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterHamilton Square 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterHopewell 2.2 in 0243 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterMiddlesex County...Cranbury 2.6 in 0626 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterWoodbridge 2.5 in 0645 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterParlin 1.9 in 0621 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterMonmouth County...Manalapan Township 2.5 in 0800 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterHowell 2.2 in 0810 AM 02/11 PublicLeonardo 1.6 in 0655 AM 02/11 PublicMorris County...2 NNE Brookside 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter1 NW Denville 1.3 in 0520 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterLake Hopatcong 1.3 in 0628 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterOcean County...Forked River 4.0 in 0612 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterTuckerton 3.8 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterJackson 2.6 in 0720 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterHarvey Cedars 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Law EnforcementBrick 2.0 in 0611 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterLakewood 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 PublicManahawkin 0.2 in 1244 AM 02/11 PublicPassaic County...Bloomingdale 0.9 in 0705 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterSomerset County...Hillsborough Twp 2.5 in 0616 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterManville 2.4 in 0611 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterBridgewater 2.3 in 0230 AM 02/11 Public1 NW Bridgewater 2.0 in 0600 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter2 NW Martinsville 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 CocorahsWarren 2.0 in 0805 AM 02/11 PublicSussex County...Sandyston Twp 1.0 in 0554 AM 02/11 Public3 N Pellettown 0.4 in 0414 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterWarren County...2 NW Hope 2.1 in 0605 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterStewartsville 2.1 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter1 SSE Marksboro 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 CocorahsHackettstown 1.5 in 0645 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterBlairstown 1.3 in 0815 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterUnion County...Cranford 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Emergency MngrBronx County...Laguardia Airport 1.2 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS ObsNassau County...East Meadow 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS EmployeePlainview 1.6 in 0735 AM 02/11 PublicEast Williston 1.6 in 0645 AM 02/11 PublicSyosset 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterNew York County...Central Park 1.3 in 0840 AM 02/11 Official NWS ObsQueens County...Kennedy Airport 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS ObsRichmond County...Westerleigh 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public1 WNW Huguenot 2.1 in 0453 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media1 NW Tompkinsville 2.1 in 0255 AM 02/11 PublicSuffolk County...Saint James 2.0 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained SpotterRiverhead 1.8 in 0730 AM 02/11 NWS EmployeeCentereach 1.8 in 0625 AM 02/11 NWS EmployeeSayville 1.7 in 0700 AM 02/11 NWS EmployeeManorville 1.5 in 0530 AM 02/11 Public