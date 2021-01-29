Society

4-year-old girl wounded in triple shooting in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was among three people wounded in a shooting in Newark Thursday night.

It happened on Cabinet Street just after 11 p.m.

The two other victims are adults, described only as a man and a woman.

Police have not said what led up to the violence, and there is no word on the extent of injuries to the victims.

It is also unclear what, if any, relationship the victims have to each other.

"Another tragedy has hit our community by way of gun violence," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "In last night's shooting, an innocent 4year-old was hurt and by the grace of God is still with us because our Newark police officers rushed the child to the hospital and helped save her life. I am asking the Newark Police Division to work around the clock to find the shooters and we will not rest until we have these shooters in custody. In a city where we are fighting for police reform, we also need everyone to come together to end the violence that has plagued our community for so many years. We need a stronger push and we all have to do our part. I urge anyone who has information about any of the shooters to contact NPD immediately at 973-733-6000."

