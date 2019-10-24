WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- In an update to a story from last month, one act of kindness has now led to another.
Stella Apicella of White Plains raised more than $300 by selling lemonade to benefit Feeding Westchester, which is the county's food bank.
A man saw the story on Stella on Eyewitness News and matched her donation.
Not only that, he got his employer to match it.
It is further proof that a small idea can really help those in need.
September was Hunger Action Month, raising awareness about hunger issues.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Be Kind: Man matches girl's donation to Westchester food bank
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News