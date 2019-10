Be Kind: Man matches girl's donation to Westchester food bank

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- In an update to a story from last month, one act of kindness has now led to another.Stella Apicella of White Plains raised more than $300 by selling lemonade to benefit Feeding Westchester, which is the county's food bank.A man saw the story on Stella on Eyewitness News and matched her donation.Not only that, he got his employer to match it.It is further proof that a small idea can really help those in need.September was Hunger Action Month, raising awareness about hunger issues.----------