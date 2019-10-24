be kind

Be Kind: Man matches girl's donation to Westchester food bank

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- In an update to a story from last month, one act of kindness has now led to another.

Stella Apicella of White Plains raised more than $300 by selling lemonade to benefit Feeding Westchester, which is the county's food bank.

A man saw the story on Stella on Eyewitness News and matched her donation.

Not only that, he got his employer to match it.

It is further proof that a small idea can really help those in need.

September was Hunger Action Month, raising awareness about hunger issues.

