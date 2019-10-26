Be Kind: New Jersey school holds monthly food pantry for those in need

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students and faculty at a high school in New Jersey are taking time out of their busy schedules to help those in need.
Barringer High School in Newark holds a monthly food pantry during the school year.
Kwame Sarfo is the organizer of the fundraiser. He says it provides food, clothes and other items for the entire community.
The pantry is open for three hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of that month.
Food, money or items can be collected or donated.
