BE KIND

Be Kind: New Jersey teen collects equipment for young athletes across United States, world

Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager from New Jersey is showing that an act of being kind can start small - and end up making a difference around the world.

Joey Butler from Freehold is 16 years old. He started a program called 'Wrestle in my Shoes.'

Butler's family says so far he has already collected more than $200,000 of equipment for young athletes in the United States and other countries.

CLICK HERE to take part in our 'Be Kind' campaign.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybe kindshoesFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BE KIND
Teacher cuts hair short to match student teased over her haircut
Students from NJ school host senior citizens for Valentine's Day breakfast
Resources: WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
Bill Ritter on WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
More be kind
SOCIETY
Jean-Michel Basquiat's life before he was an art icon
3 live jazz shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
3 music-filled events to hit up in New York City this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Mom warns daughter not to come home before LI murder-suicide
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Conviction overturned for man in 2001 Brooklyn strip club murder
Show More
Suspect caught after woman uses coffee to stop rape attempt
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing classmate
More News