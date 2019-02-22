FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --A teenager from New Jersey is showing that an act of being kind can start small - and end up making a difference around the world.
Joey Butler from Freehold is 16 years old. He started a program called 'Wrestle in my Shoes.'
Butler's family says so far he has already collected more than $200,000 of equipment for young athletes in the United States and other countries.
