A teenager from New Jersey is showing that an act of being kind can start small - and end up making a difference around the world.Joey Butler from Freehold is 16 years old. He started a program called 'Wrestle in my Shoes.'Butler's family says so far he has already collected more than $200,000 of equipment for young athletes in the United States and other countries. CLICK HERE to take part in our 'Be Kind' campaign.----------