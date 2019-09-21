be kind

Be Kind: Fordham students help organization in Argentina serve the poor

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fordham University students showed their kindness by helping an organization in Argentina serve disadvantaged children and the elderly.

Students in the full-time MBA program at Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business recently helped out the Argentina based organization known as Mensajeros de la Paz.

The non-government organization runs residential homes and daycare centers in Argentina with the mission to achieve social integration of the most disadvantaged people, mainly underserved children and elderly people.

The students helped out by painting and restoring old facilities and brought in donations from the U.S.

Being that they are in the MBA program, the students also put their business background to good use by helping the organization with its finances, human resources and marketing.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york cityfordhambusinessbe kindstudents
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
8-year-old heart transplant recipient gets warm welcome back to school
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Be Kind: Girls sell lemonade to raise money for Westchester food bank
Be Kind: Foundation distributes free backpacks to NJ students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 60,000 in NYC attend Global Climate Strike
Alleged NYC rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
AccuWeather: Summer ends with a warm weekend
Fire breaks out in Manhattan high rise
Patriots release receiver Antonio Brown
Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into NYC home
Show More
Diesel fuel possibly dropped into regular tank at LI gas station
Have you seen this 6th grader's missing saxophone?
Sources: Yanks' German won't pitch again in '19
7 On Your Side: What to know before trading in your old iPhone
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
More TOP STORIES News