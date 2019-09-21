Be Kind: Fordham students help organization in Argentina serve the poor

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fordham University students showed their kindness by helping an organization in Argentina serve disadvantaged children and the elderly.Students in the full-time MBA program at Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business recently helped out the Argentina based organization known as Mensajeros de la Paz.The non-government organization runs residential homes and daycare centers in Argentina with the mission to achieve social integration of the most disadvantaged people, mainly underserved children and elderly people.The students helped out by painting and restoring old facilities and brought in donations from the U.S.Being that they are in the MBA program, the students also put their business background to good use by helping the organization with its finances, human resources and marketing.----------