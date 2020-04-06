Be Kind: Lights and sirens parade for Manalapan girl with auto-immune disease

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Instead of candles and singing, a young girl in New Jersey celebrated her birthday with lights and sirens.Amanda Dietrich lives with an auto-immune disease.She spent much of last year, including her birthday, in the hospital.She finally returned to school in December, but because of the pandemic, she still couldn't celebrate her birthday with her friends.However, The Manalapan Police Department, New Jersey State Police and Gordons Corner Fire Department organized a parade so she didn't have to celebrate alone.----------