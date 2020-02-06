Society

Lunar New Year celebration in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- They celebrated Lunar New Year Wednesday night in Queens.

The event, organized in part by interim Borough President Sharon Lee, took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall.

Click here for more Lunar New Year coverage.

Sharon Lee the first Asian American to hold any borough-wide office in the city.

The Queens District Attorney also took part.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim served as host of the event.

Be sure to catch this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. WABC-TV is a proud sponsor.

You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 1 p.m. on abc7ny.com.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityqueenskew gardenslunar new year
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE agent allegedly shoots man in face in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain today
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Man stabbed several times in face at Bronx subway station
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
Show More
Cop, fiancee due in court in 8-year-old's freezing death
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time
Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
More TOP STORIES News