Lunar New Year celebration in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- They celebrated Lunar New Year Wednesday night in Queens.The event, organized in part by interim Borough President Sharon Lee, took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall.Sharon Lee the first Asian American to hold any borough-wide office in the city.The Queens District Attorney also took part.Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim served as host of the event.Be sure to catch this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. WABC-TV is a proud sponsor.You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 1 p.m. on abc7ny.com.----------