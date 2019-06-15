be kind

Be Kind: NJ corrections officers dress as superheroes for good cause

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of corrections officers in New Jersey teamed up in a super way to raise money for a good cause.

Officers from the Union County Jail in Elizabeth joined together as the Heroes4Heroes team at the New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 7.

Unlike the other law enforcement teams, the Heroes4Heroes team ran in the charity event wearing full superhero costumes.

The event raised money and awareness for children with special needs and terminal illnesses.

