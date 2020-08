Coronavirus News: NYC Columbus Day Parade going virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather in New York City for the annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the world.But this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event is going virtual."Due to COVID-19, we have decided in the best interests of our members, participants and spectators not to have our parade as usual," Columbus Citizens Foundation Board Chairman Angelo Vivolo said in a video posted on their web site . "We will be producing a virtual parade...This has been a year of challenges for our Italian-American community and the country, but I promise we will be back bigger and better next year."ABC7NY is a proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation and planned to present live coverage of the parade. Details will be forthcoming on the virtual event.Past Grand Marshals of New York's Columbus Day Parade have included: Massimo Ferragamo,Sophia Loren; Frank Sinatra; Luciano Pavarotti; Lidia Bastianich; Joe DiMaggio; Mario Andretti; Roberto Cavalli and Maria Bartiromo.The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.