Reopen News: NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare to enter Phase 2

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is poised to enter Phase 2 of its reopening on Monday June 22, though Governor Andrew Cuomo said a final decision will be made Friday. Still, businesses across the Big Apple are gearing up to get back to work.Among other things, Phase 2 reopening means restaurants across the city's five boroughs will be allowed to open for outdoor dining for the first time in about three months.Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined how the restart will happen, estimating that anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 people will be returning to work. Phase 2 includes:--Offices--In-store retail--Outdoor dining--Hair salons and barbershops--Real estate--Vehicle sales, leases and rentals--Commercial building management--Retail rental, repair and cleaning--PlaygroundsIn order to safely restart outdoor dining and maintain social distancing, the city is allowing for:--Curb Lane Seating (Pilot through Labor Day) - Roadway seating will not exceed length of business frontage and must be separated from the travel lane with a barrier (planters, barricades)--Sidewalk Seating (Through October) - Must maintain a clear path free from obstructions between the seating and the curb--Backyard and Patio Seating--Open Streets Seating (Beginning in July) - DOT will work with community groups and partner agencies to identify additional seating within full street closures in July--Plaza Seating through Business Improvement Districts - Restaurants can work with their local Business Improvement District and DOT to request additional seating in plazas--Open Restaurants will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and save an estimated 45,000 jobs - Application process opens Friday; DOT will post a simple online self-certification application for sidewalk and curb seating--Alcohol may be served outdoors under existing liquor license, city working with State Liquor Authority to automatically extend licenses to new seating--Restrictions on areas ineligible for roadway seating include 'No Standing Anytime' curbs, bus stops, within 15 feet of hydrants.Outdoor seating will last until 10 p.m. every night. Restaurant owners say the biggest challenge will be the weather.The city is also distributing 2 million more face coverings to Phase 2 businesses, connecting business owners with a directory of wholesalers. They are also selling sneeze guards, PPE, and other equipment.The governor is expected to give Phase 2 his "official" stamp of approval sometime Friday. CLICK HERE for full details of New York's reopening plan.