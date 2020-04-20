coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 'Pictures for Elmhurst Hospital' raising money during crisis with local artists

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- The New York City art community is coming together for the medical community in a fundraiser that's already raised more than $850,000 for Elmhurst Hospital.

The Pictures for Elmhurst project is selling prints made by nearly 200 local artists for $150 each.

$135 from that will go directly to the hard-hit Queens hospital.

The rest is being used for shipping and printing, once non-essential businesses are able to reopen.

The fundraiser ends Monday night at midnight.

