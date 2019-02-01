Resources: WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign

NEW YORK --The New York City Department of Education's 'Respect for All' initiative is a system-wide response to harassment in schools. It includes links to a wide variety of resources for parents, teens and children looking to make our schools safe, supportive and free from abuse.
There is information on the school discipline code, on what to do if your child is the target of bullying, and much more. Below are some of the key links - but you will find many more here, on the district's Respect for All web site.
FROM THE SCHOOLS.NYC.GOV WEB SITE:
What You Can Do About Bullying...
...If Your Child is the Target
1. Report the incident to your school's Respect for All (RFA) liaison(s) and/or school administration.
2. Ask for the incident number from school administration for follow up. This is also known as Online Occurrence Reporting System (OORS) number.
3. The school will investigate and must tell the parent or guardian of the target what they find. If needed, the child may be referred for support services.
4. If the investigation finds that a student-or students-have been bullying or harassing your child, the school will follow the process described in the Discipline Code.
Submit an online form
Call 718-935-2288
RESOURCES
KOGNITO: Provides online training, "Respect for All, Building Respect: RFTA Conversation Skills
PACER Center: Provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators and others and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue.
NYC Teen: Learn about dealing with peer pressure, bullying, and dating violence as well as depression and anger.
Responding to Cyberhate - from the Anti-Defamation League
Technology and Youth: Protecting Your Child from Electronic Aggression: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Walk a Mile in their Shoes: Bullying and the Child with Special Needs: Ability Path - Support for Parents of Children with Special Needs
Immigration Status: Refugee and Immigrant Youth and Bullying- Frequently Asked Questions
Race or Religion: Resources on challenging biased language, Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, Muslim Community Network, and Teaching Tolerance.
Sexual Orientation or Gender: Link to GirlsHealth.gov for reliable, useful information on health and well-being. Connect with Hetrik-Martin Institute for more on creating safe and supporting environments for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth from 13 years of age to 24 years of age and and their families, and with PFLAG NYC, whose mission is to create a better future for LGBT youth and adults.
ABC7NY asks you to Remember to #BeKind. It can start right now., and we can all be part of it.