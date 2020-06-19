WABC-TV launches campaign ABC7 Unite

It has been weeks now. Hundreds of thousands of people all over the world shouting that Black Lives Matter, and the phrase, "This isn't a moment, it's a movement," has become a common refrain.WABC-TV seeks to bridge divides by engaging our viewers with stories surrounding race and racism in our communities. A series of stories will be published under the umbrella of ABC7 Unite, and they will be found on this page, beginning Friday evening.We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube