Vigil held for 10-year-old boy found dead inside Harlem apartment

Dozens of people took part in a candlelight vigil outside the St. Nicholas Houses on West 131st Street.
That's where the lifeless body of 10-year-old Ayden Wolfe was discovered last week.
Police say Wolfe had been tortured and beaten to death.
His stepfather, 34-year-old Ryan Cato, is now charged with murder.
However, officials say the NYPD is also investigating if proper procedures were followed when officers were called to the complex for a domestic dispute the day before Wolfe was found dead.
"Although much wasn't revealed about this situation, we will continue to ask questions and find out more so we can bring whoever done this to justice," Wolfe's father Darnell said. "I'm torn up over this. I'm trying to keep it together because this is going to be a long process and I have to bury my child, which no one should have to do."
Wolfe did not have any other siblings and no other children were home.
