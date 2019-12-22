Son dead, elderly mother in critical condition in Manhattan fire

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and son were discovered unconscious and unresponsive after a fire broke out inside their home in Inwood on Saturday morning.

The flames broke out on the second floor unit on Seaman Ave. just before noon.

51-year-old Alberto Ureno died. His 86-year-old mother lost consciousness and was unresponsive. She survived and remains in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

