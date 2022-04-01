South Brunswick temporarily reinstates mask mandate after COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11700268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Masks are mandatory again at schools in South Brunswick Friday and through next week to stem the spread of coronavirus amid "a significant spike/increase in COVID cases at the high school."South Brunswick High School will also have an early dismissal Friday so students don't gather in the cafeteria.Parents were notified in a letter that said the district has "identified the root cause of the event," and though it was not officially stated, one report said a school concert resulted in 150 positive cases."We have had a spike in COVID cases this week that reached the tipping point today," the letter read. "We have been watching carefully for all reported information and at this time we believe, which is fully supported by the Middlesex County Health Department, that the mitigation of masks and not placing our students in crowded lunch rooms will be effective."Two large indoor events at the high school -- Mr. SBHS and the Mental Health Fair -- have been postponed."The early release and masks will make the key difference and allow us to maintain our normal routines," the letter read. "We do not expect that further alteration to the schedule will be needed next week. However, please note that masks will remain required tomorrow and for allof next week."While Governor Phil Murphy made masks optional in most schools March 7, local districts are permitted to institute their own mandates."The most important thing for parents and students to do is to test and stay home whether you test positive or have symptoms," the letter read. "This will help keep our schools open and safe. If your child was at the event this past Saturday, please test."School officials say rapid tests can be obtained by students in grade level offices should they need one."While there is no perfect solution, we believe the mitigation strategies will be of great importance," the letter read. "Testing can play a big part in keeping things moving forward, and we do have the tests to support this."