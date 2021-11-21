coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: District requires unvaccinated students to quarantine after travel

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ district requires unvaccinated students to quarantine after travel

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The South Orange-Maplewood School District is requiring students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine after traveling for Thanksgiving.

In a message sent to parents, the district said unvaccinated students who travel outside of the northeast corridor or internationally will need to quarantine before returning to school.

Students who test negative on days three, four, or five after returning from travel can return after seven days, but anyone who chooses not to test will remain out of school for 10 days.

Students who have received their second dose of the vaccine less than two weeks prior to the return to class on November 29 will also be required to quarantine.

Virtual learning will be made available for any affected students.

The district said it's a precautionary measure developed from guidance from local, state, and national health agencies.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseysouth orangemaplewoodessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseyschoolsnew jersey newsschoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
COVID Updates: Booster frequency depends on vax durability, Fauci says
COVID Updates: TSA sees highest checkpoint volume since pandemic began
COVID Updates: 12% of NYC kids have been vaccinated, mayor says
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News