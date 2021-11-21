New Jersey coronavirus update: District requires unvaccinated students to quarantine after travel

In a message sent to parents, the district said unvaccinated students who travel outside of the northeast corridor or internationally will need to quarantine before returning to school.
Students who test negative on days three, four, or five after returning from travel can return after seven days, but anyone who chooses not to test will remain out of school for 10 days.
Students who have received their second dose of the vaccine less than two weeks prior to the return to class on November 29 will also be required to quarantine.
Virtual learning will be made available for any affected students.
The district said it's a precautionary measure developed from guidance from local, state, and national health agencies.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question